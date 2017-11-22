CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ actor Siddhant Suryavanshi is GETTING MARRIED









Can't wait to start my life with you @_siddhaanth_ .... waited long n finally it's here ... #thankYou you for being you #thankYou for being me #thankYou for being a role figure to our kids n parents . #love u for ever ... #couplegoals .. wearing designer @shyamalbhumika ...



WhenBestieVisitsMumbai, FunNights/ReUnionGuaranteed #FridayNight #PartyMode #NehaMeetsNeha #BothOurBestiesShareSameName #SidAlesiaForever #Barrel



#SaturdayNight #PartyNight #TamashaNight #OldFriendships #NewMemories #WeekendVibes #GettingHigh #GorgeousLadies #MyLuvMyJaan #LifeIsBeautiful #Blessed #InstaFriends #InstaPic #Igers #GratefulToGod #Nmrk🙏🏻



: It is raining wedding season in Television industry. As we are all well aware that TV stars Bharti Singh, Smriti Khanna and Aashka Goradia are going to tie knot in coming days. Another TV star to join the bandwagon is ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ actor, Siddhant Suryavanshi.Siddhant got engaged to model and former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant, Alesia Raut in April. As per news, couple is going to get married tomorrow, November 23On 22, Mehendi and Haldi ceremony will take place. While talking to TOI, Siddhant said, “We have been so caught up with our professional commitments that I am yet to get my wedding attire and shoes. Fortunately, the North Indian dulha is dressed in sherwanis and kurtas that hide the flab, so I am gladly devouring sweets and oily food. My trainer has given up on me and I have told him that I will seek his help to shed my post-wedding fat."This is Siddhant’s second marriage and talking about it he said, “"It won't be fair to speak about my first marriage as my first wife is still a friend and we parted ways amicably. However, one needs to know what not to do. Responding impulsively affects relationships, so I have decided to stop doing that. Alesia and I want to make our relationship a fulfilling one. Fortunately, we think alike."Actor has two children, Diza and Mark from his first wife. Siddhaanth and Alesia met through a mutual friend this February.Congratulations to Siddhant and Alesia.