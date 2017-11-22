CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ actor Siddhant Suryavanshi is GETTING MARRIED

Siddhant got engaged to model and former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant, Alesia Raut in April. As per news, couple is going to get married tomorrow, November 23rd.
On 22nd, Mehendi and Haldi ceremony will take place. While talking to TOI, Siddhant said, “We have been so caught up with our professional commitments that I am yet to get my wedding attire and shoes. Fortunately, the North Indian dulha is dressed in sherwanis and kurtas that hide the flab, so I am gladly devouring sweets and oily food. My trainer has given up on me and I have told him that I will seek his help to shed my post-wedding fat."
This is Siddhant’s second marriage and talking about it he said, “"It won't be fair to speak about my first marriage as my first wife is still a friend and we parted ways amicably. However, one needs to know what not to do. Responding impulsively affects relationships, so I have decided to stop doing that. Alesia and I want to make our relationship a fulfilling one. Fortunately, we think alike."
Actor has two children, Diza and Mark from his first wife. Siddhaanth and Alesia met through a mutual friend this February.
Congratulations to Siddhant and Alesia.