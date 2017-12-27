CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Kahin To Hoga’ actress Surveen Chawla gets MARRIED







Um thinking what ur thinking😜#just #traveldiaries2017

A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:17am PST





: Can we just say that year 2017 is officially the wedding year as many TV and Bollywood celebs got married this year. After Bharti Singh, Aashka Goradia, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, another popular actress joined the bandwagon.TV and Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla who is known for her role in Star Plus show ‘Kahin To Hoga’ and Bollywood movie ‘Hate Story 2’ has got married.Surveen shared this happy news with her fans on twitter. She wrote, “And just like that, right in the middle of an extra-ordinary life, love gave us a fairy tale❤️... #Married #bliss #EternalLove #GiveUsYourLove&Blessings”Well, not much is known about her husband but we love the way both are holding each other in picture. It can be said that they got secretly married, away from all the paparazzi.Check out some other pictures of Surveen:Surveen Chawla will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series, ‘Haq Se’ with Rajeev Khandelwal opposite her.Surveen has worked in TV show like, ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’, ‘Kaajjal’, ‘Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena’. Actress also participated in ‘Comedy Circus ke superstars’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9’.We wish a happy married life to Surveen Chawla.