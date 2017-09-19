CONGRATULATIONS! 'Grey's Anatomy' actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, wife to be parents again

Los Angeles: TV and Hollywood actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan actor of "The Walking Dead" and wife Hilarie Burton, who married in 2014, are expecting their second child together.







The "One Tree Hill" debuted her baby bump as the couple attended the 2017 Emmy Awards, reports people.com.Dean Morgan, 51, revealed the pregnancy news on the Emmy Awards red carpet on Sunday when he adoringly placed his hands on Burton's baby bump, which was hidden under the billowy detail of her vintage Lanvin gown.The couple, who had a brief stint on Fox's "Lethal Weapon", are already parents to 7-year-old son Augustus, lovingly nicknamed Gus.Jefferey Dean Morgan has worked in TV shows like, 'Grey's Anatomy', 'Tru Calling', 'Supernatural', 'Shameless', 'The Secret life of Marilyn Monroe' and 'The Good Wife'.