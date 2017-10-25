 CONGRATULATIONS: Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy get ENGAGED
CONGRATULATIONS: Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy get ENGAGED

Popular TV actor Gautam Rode is taken now. He has got engaged to TV actress Pankhuri Awasthy.

By: || Updated: 25 Oct 2017 03:10 PM
TV actor Gautam Rode with fiancee Pankhuri Awasthy

New Delhi: Remember we told you that popular TV actor Gautam Rode is dating Star Plus actress Pankhuri Awasthy. Although actor denied the reports at that time but now cat is finally out of the bag.

It’s raining happiness in Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy’s world. This year we witnessed many TV celebs getting engaged. After Bharti Singh, Aashka Goradia, Smriti Khanna, another actor to join this bandwagon is Gautam Rode.

Yes! Gautam Rode has finally got engaged to TV actress Pankhuri Awasthy. As per source of BT, “They had a small roka ceremony attended by their families. Both Gautam and Pankhuri are introverts and they have always remained guarded about their personal lives. They have been together for almost two years now and decided to get engaged during Diwali, making it even more special for their loved ones."



Gauatam Rode

Confirming the news to TOI, Gautam said, “Yes, Pankhuri and I recently got engaged and I feel lucky to have found a life partner like her. We share the same wavelength and she has fit into my family perfectly."

Gautam’s fiancée Pankhuri said, “We have taken the first step. The families have wholeheartedly welcomed our union. In Gautam, I have found the answer to all my dreams. I'm eagerly looking forward to the most important phase of my life." So, when is the wedding? "Our families will sit together and decide the date. It will be sometime next year,"

TV actor Gautam Rode rose to fame with Sony Entertainment Television show ‘Suryaputra Karn’. He later on did popular shows like ‘Saraswatichandra’ and ‘Mahakumbh’. On the other hand, Pankhuri started her career in TV industry with TV show ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’. She also played the lead role in ‘Razia Sultan’. She was recently seen in Star Plus’ ‘Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka’.

Congratulations to Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy.

First Published:
