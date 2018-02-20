CONGRATULATIONS ! TV actor Gaurav Chopra gets MARRIED !

Gaurav is popularly known for roles of Raghuvendra Pratap Rathore in popular serial Uttaran. He played professor Abhay Singh Ranawat in Sadda Haq and Samay in Aisa Des hai Mera. Apart from these he has done numerous shows like Left Right Left, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan and Solhah Singar. He participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 2 and Bigg Boss season 10.

In an out and out surprise for the fans of telly-hunk Gaurav Chopra, the 38 year-old actor got married. According to reports, he tied the nuptial knot with Hitisha Cheranda in closed off ceremony on Monday in New Delhi.The groom opted for an off-white sherwani with a maroon shawl and needless saying he looked dashing as ever.His beautiful bride dazzled in her red 'joda'.Check some pictures shared by Telly Talk India.Check out this video of their wedding.Spotboye reported that the wedding was attended by the celebrity couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal. Gaurav was rumoured to be dating Narayani Shastri and later Mouni Roy.