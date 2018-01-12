CONGRATULATIONS! Famous Singer Ricky Martin gets MARRIED







Singer Ricky Martin has married his partner Jwan Yosef but a formal celebration is yet to take place."I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I'll let you know," Martin told E! News.Martin, 46, added: "We exchanged vows ... and we've signed all the papers we needed to sign, prenups and everything. It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiance. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man."The couple plans to have a huge party. Martin said guests can expect to enjoy for three days. "The typical three-day party, the dinner, the rehearsal, the party and the recovery."The pair began dating in 2016 and in November later that year Martin announced on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".Ricky has done TV shows like, 'The Love Boat', 'Getting By', 'General Hospital', 'Madtv', 'Dancing with the Stars', 'Minions', 'The Voice Australia'.