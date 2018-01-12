CONGRATULATIONS! Famous Singer Ricky Martin gets MARRIED

"I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I'll let you know," Martin told E! News.
Martin, 46, added: "We exchanged vows ... and we've signed all the papers we needed to sign, prenups and everything. It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiance. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man."
What a stellar night with a stellar man 🧜🏼♂️🧜🏼♂️ @goldenglobes
I️ love this man. #Khallas!
AYER LLEVAMOS 150,000 lbs de necesidades básicas al área oeste de Puerto Rico. Quiero agradecer a todo el equipo de @Fedex por ayudarnos a transportar suministros para la gente de mi tierra. A todo el equipo de DelamanoconPuertoRico.org y al maravilloso grupo de voluntarios que trabajan sin descanso en la isla para llevar bienestar a los más necesitados. En alianza todo es posible. #Allin4PR #PuertoRicoselevanta For donations click link on BIO.
The couple plans to have a huge party. Martin said guests can expect to enjoy for three days. "The typical three-day party, the dinner, the rehearsal, the party and the recovery."
The pair began dating in 2016 and in November later that year Martin announced on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".
Ricky has done TV shows like, 'The Love Boat', 'Getting By', 'General Hospital', 'Madtv', 'Dancing with the Stars', 'Minions', 'The Voice Australia'.