CONGRATULATIONS! Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Gaurav gets MARRIED !

New Delhi: Crushing thousands of hearts, TV actor Gaurav Sharma married the love of his life Priyanka Sachan at his dream destination in Goa on Thursday. And both of them look adorable together. Check out the first picture of the newly wedded couple here.

Gaurav who totally slayed as the handsome villain in STAR Plus’ popular show Diya aur Baati Hum, tied the conjugal knot with Priyanka Sachan who works in a bank in Mumbai and belongs to Uttar Pradesh. They met each other on social media and then love happened.

A couple of days ago, gaurav was quoted saying that Priyanka respects his parents a lot and that is what he likes the most about her apart of the fact that she is very beautiful and loving .According to reports , Gaurav was very excited after they got their parents’ approval for the wedding . Gaurav had always dreamt of getting married in Goa .He had earlier explained that his would be a beach wedding. The engagement however would be catholic and as per the planned dress code the boys would wear blue and the girls would be dressed in pink.He told that though he will be getting married at a beach, it will be an entirely Indian wedding with all the traditional customs and rituals. He further informed that the dress code will be ethnic but the food will be Goan. A lot of fun activities have been planned for the guests.Gaurav Sharma was recently seen in Colors show 'Devanshi', He also played the lead role in Big Magic's 'Total Nadaniyaan'. We wish the couple a happy married life.