CONGRATULATIONS !! TV actor Mudit Nayar gets MARRIED to this beautiful girl !

Mudit Nayar who has starred in serials like Devanshi, Badi Devrani , Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Anamika among others has tied the knot to Aparajita Shrivastava who is a lawyer by profession.
The couple exchanged the nuptial vows on Februray 28.
The bride recreated Anushka Sharma's bridal look from the song Channa Mereya and she looked gorgeous, and to be honest, more than the celebrity groom, it is his non-celebrity bride that we cannot stop gazing at.
Check out the pictures from their wedding and engagement.
Stylist Simran Ameet Pahilani who styled the bride shared some beautiful pictures of her and we just cannot stop looking at her.
Aparajita shared a picture from their mehendi ceremony.
Happiest ever :)
The couple looked stunning in their engagement too. Aparajita who dazzled in her green dress and Mudit who looked dapper in maroon, are giving us serious couple goals in these pictures.
Check out some pictures of the time when they were dating.
It took a little while but I finally found YOU........... Thanks 2017 & thank you Miss SHRIVASTAVA (for the time being????) for making me the happiest man alive. 2017 has been very kind & i have a lot to be thankful for. Did some good challenging work, got so much love from all the fans which i am most grateful for. So all of you thank you so much once again for showing all the love & wishing the best for me. Means everything. Heres hoping 2018 & all the coming years bring the best for me & everyone. Much love.. HAPPY NEW YEAR.... ????????
We wish the love birds a very happy married life ahead.