CONGRATULATIONS !! TV actor Mudit Nayar gets MARRIED to this beautiful girl !

Aprajita Nayar was a stunning bride and she perfectly pulled off the Channa Mereya look at her wedding . Check pictures.

By: || Updated: 01 Mar 2018 12:13 PM
Image: Instagram (@aprajitanayar)

New Delhi: It's wedding season and following the trend another TV star just got married.

Mudit Nayar who has starred in serials like Devanshi, Badi Devrani , Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Anamika among others has tied the knot to Aparajita Shrivastava who is a lawyer by profession.

The couple exchanged the nuptial vows on Februray 28.

The bride recreated Anushka Sharma's bridal look from the song Channa Mereya and she looked gorgeous, and to be honest, more than the celebrity groom, it is his non-celebrity bride that we cannot stop gazing at.

Check out the pictures from their wedding and engagement.

Stylist Simran Ameet Pahilani who styled the bride shared some beautiful pictures of her and we just cannot stop looking at her.












Aparajita shared a picture from their mehendi ceremony.





The couple looked stunning in their engagement too. Aparajita who dazzled in her green dress and Mudit who looked dapper in maroon, are giving us serious couple goals in these pictures.



Check out some pictures of the time when they were dating.








We wish the love birds a very happy married life ahead.

