CONGRATULATIONS! CID actress Janvi Chheda blessed with BABY GIRL









When you start resembling a mommy kangaroo😄 #6months #mommytobe #bumpysdebutonsocialmedia



A post shared by Janvi Chheda Gopalia (@janvicg) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

A post shared by Janvi Chheda Gopalia (@janvicg) on







♥️

A post shared by Janvi Chheda Gopalia (@janvicg) on Jul 2, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT













Swinging away, in the cold weather in the gardens of our building! Btw, Nishant's 'No Shave November' continues in December😜 @nishantgopalia #winteriscoming #qualitytime #weekend #hubby #garden #nofilter



A post shared by Janvi Chheda Gopalia (@janvicg) on Dec 10, 2016 at 10:26am PST

A post shared by Janvi Chheda Gopalia (@janvicg) on







No filter needed!

A post shared by Janvi Chheda Gopalia (@janvicg) on Oct 30, 2016 at 12:13pm PDT













This pic does not show how crazy and mad we are, when together. Today was one of the most fun days on the set😘😘 @adityashrivastav @hrishikeshpandey @ajay.nagrath @tanyaabrol #cid #cidshoot #mad #crazy #fun #laughter #lovemyhomies #nofilter



A post shared by Janvi Chheda Gopalia (@janvicg) on Mar 20, 2016 at 12:46pm PDT

A post shared by Janvi Chheda Gopalia (@janvicg) on







Powerpuff Girls😘

A post shared by Janvi Chheda Gopalia (@janvicg) on Nov 3, 2015 at 11:30pm PST













☺️ #cid #cidshoot #nofilter #lemontea #longhair #falselashes #formyfans



A post shared by Janvi Chheda Gopalia (@janvicg) on Oct 7, 2015 at 9:43am PDT

A post shared by Janvi Chheda Gopalia (@janvicg) on

: TV actress Janvi Chheda Gopalia who is known for her role in Sony Entertainment Television hit show ‘CID’ as Inspector Shreya is on cloud nine right now. The reason behind her happiness is that she has been blessed with a baby girl.Announcing the news on her Instagram account, Janvi wrote a cute message. She shared a cute picture of her new-born baby girl’s hands and wrote, “he is the answer, the reason, the hope and the dream. She is the love, the bliss, the pure, the innocence.She is the power, the delicate, the profound, the bond.She is the ‘forever’ in our story!Introducing, “Nirvi Gopalia” @nishantgopalia”Actress named her daughter as ‘Nirvi Gopalia’. Janvi got married in year 2011 to her boyfriend Nishant Gopalia.Not so much active on Instagram, Janvi posted few pictures flaunting her baby bump.Check out her pictures:Janvi started her career in TV industry with Star Plus show ‘Choona Hai Aasmaan’. Later on she played prominent role in Colors TV show ‘Balika Vadhu’.Congratulations to Janvi Chheda and Nishant Gopalia.