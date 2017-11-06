CONGRATULATIONS! CID actress Janvi Chheda blessed with BABY GIRL

Announcing the news on her Instagram account, Janvi wrote a cute message. She shared a cute picture of her new-born baby girl’s hands and wrote, “he is the answer, the reason, the hope and the dream. She is the love, the bliss, the pure, the innocence.She is the power, the delicate, the profound, the bond.She is the ‘forever’ in our story!Introducing, “Nirvi Gopalia” @nishantgopalia”
Actress named her daughter as ‘Nirvi Gopalia’. Janvi got married in year 2011 to her boyfriend Nishant Gopalia.
Not so much active on Instagram, Janvi posted few pictures flaunting her baby bump.
Check out her pictures:
When you start resembling a mommy kangaroo😄 #6months #mommytobe #bumpysdebutonsocialmedia
Swinging away, in the cold weather in the gardens of our building! Btw, Nishant's 'No Shave November' continues in December😜 @nishantgopalia #winteriscoming #qualitytime #weekend #hubby #garden #nofilter
☺️ #cid #cidshoot #nofilter #lemontea #longhair #falselashes #formyfans
Janvi started her career in TV industry with Star Plus show ‘Choona Hai Aasmaan’. Later on she played prominent role in Colors TV show ‘Balika Vadhu’.
Congratulations to Janvi Chheda and Nishant Gopalia.