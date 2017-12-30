CONGRATULATIONS: BIGG BOSS contestant Anchal Kumar BLESSED with BABY GIRL







: It is raining happiness in the TV industry. As some of the celebs got married this year and some of them welcomed a new member in their family. Popular model and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Anchal Kumar is on cloud nine these days and the reason is that she has given birth to a Little baby girl.Yes! Anchal Kumar and her husband Anupam Mittal have been blessed with a baby girl. Sharing this happy news on Instagram, Anchal posted a picture with her husband and newly-born-baby. She wrote, “Christmas just got merrier with the arrival of our precious little daughter! ☃️🎄🎁 #firstchristmas #babymittal #precious with @agmittal”Check out the pictures:Aanchal is known for playing role in Bollywood film, ‘Bluffmaster’. She got married to her boyfriend Anupam Mittal in year 2013.Congratulations to Aanchal Kumar and Anupam Mittal.