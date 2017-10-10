CONGRATULATIONS! Bigg Boss contestant Aanchal Kumar is PREGNANT

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Aanchal Kumar is pregnant and is in her third trimester. This is actress’ first child with husband Anupam Mittal.
Recently, Aanchal had a baby shower and was looking stunning olive green gown. Actress was also seen flaunting her baby bump in pictures. Baby Shower was thrown by her girlfriends from TV industry including TV actress Kanchi Kaul.The theme of the part was white and Aanchal looked radiant with her pregnancy glow.
Check out pictures from Aanchal Kumar's Baby Shower:
The sexiest mommy to be @anchalkumar24 can't wait 👼 @kanchikaul @arzoogovitrikarr @ninjapinto ❤
A post shared by Tanya Mukherjee (@tanyareigns) on
The most beautiful baby shower for the most beautiful mommy-to-be @anchalkumar24 How radiant are you!!You sure you are in your 7th month??? Coz u look ramp ready. PS:In it to win it....and we won!!!! Poop 💩 eating, beer guzzling et al. #babyshower #babylove #babyshowergames #tookhimthegold #awaitingjr👶🏽
A post shared by Vahbiz Mehta (@vahbizmehta) on
Date night ❤️ weekend 🥂💃🏻
A post shared by Anchal Kumar (@anchalkumar24) on
Aanchal is known for playing role in Bollywood film, ‘Bluffmaster’. She got married to her boyfriend Anupam Mittal in year 2013.
Congratulations to Aanchal Kumar and Anupam Mittal.