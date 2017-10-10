 CONGRATULATIONS! Bigg Boss contestant Aanchal Kumar is PREGNANT
Aanchal Kumar, who was seen in Bigg Boss 4, is all set to embrace motherhood.

Updated: 10 Oct 2017 04:32 PM
New Delhi: Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss have given fame to many actors and models. One such was actress and popular model Aanchal Kumar, who was seen in Bigg Boss 4. Actress is on cloud nine these days and the reason is that she is all set to welcome a new member in her family.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Aanchal Kumar is pregnant and is in her third trimester. This is actress’ first child with husband Anupam Mittal.

Recently, Aanchal had a baby shower and was looking stunning olive green gown. Actress was also seen flaunting her baby bump in pictures. Baby Shower was thrown by her girlfriends from TV industry including TV actress Kanchi Kaul.The theme of the part was white and Aanchal looked radiant with her pregnancy glow.

Check out pictures from Aanchal Kumar's Baby Shower:
















The sexiest mommy to be @anchalkumar24 can't wait 👼 @kanchikaul @arzoogovitrikarr @ninjapinto ❤

A post shared by Tanya Mukherjee (@tanyareigns) on














#anchalsbabyshower #friendssinceforever #anticipatedarrivalof2017 #onlylove❤


A post shared by Vahbiz Mehta (@vahbizmehta) on










Date night ❤️ weekend 🥂💃🏻

A post shared by Anchal Kumar (@anchalkumar24) on






Black and white portraits! 😍#classic #portraitmood #fashion #blackandwhiteonly


A post shared by Anchal Kumar (@anchalkumar24) on






Aanchal is known for playing role in Bollywood film, ‘Bluffmaster’. She got married to her boyfriend Anupam Mittal in year 2013.

Congratulations to Aanchal Kumar and Anupam Mittal.

