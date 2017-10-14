CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Bidaai’ actor Kinshuk Mahajan blessed with TWINS







Two little hands and Two little feet now our family is complete. We welcomed our two little bundles of warmth and joy Ssahir and Saishaa into our lives on 7.10.2017 which is a very special day. ❤️❤️😘😘🤗🤗 #doublethetrouble #doublethefun #ourbabies @divy1721

A post shared by Kinshuk Mahajan (@mahajankinshuk17) on Oct 14, 2017 at 12:11am PDT











Why am I missing all the fun 😳why🤦‍♂️🙈

A post shared by Kinshuk Mahajan (@mahajankinshuk17) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:55am PDT













Love is most beautiful feeling ❤️😘



A post shared by Kinshuk Mahajan (@mahajankinshuk17) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

A post shared by Kinshuk Mahajan (@mahajankinshuk17) on







Love of my life n the sweetest person on this planet thanks for being there for me a very happy anniversary. 😘🎉

A post shared by Kinshuk Mahajan (@mahajankinshuk17) on Nov 11, 2016 at 11:57pm PST













❤️❤️❤️ @divy1721



A post shared by Kinshuk Mahajan (@mahajankinshuk17) on Apr 17, 2016 at 12:42pm PDT

A post shared by Kinshuk Mahajan (@mahajankinshuk17) on







A post shared by Kinshuk Mahajan (@mahajankinshuk17) on Apr 17, 2016 at 6:03am PDT





: This festive season it is raining happiness in Telly town. Day before yesterday we told you that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pooja Joshi delivered baby girl, then Somya Seth announced her pregnancy. Now the latest to join this bandwagon of happiness is TV actor Kinshuk Mahajan.TV actor Kinshuk Mahajan has become proud father.Kinshuk Mahajan’s wife Divya has been blessed with twins. As per news in India forums, “Kinshuk's wife Divya delivered twins on 7th October in Delhi. The couple has named their bundle of joys Ssahir and Saishaa. The two have been married for the past five years.”Kinshuk also took to Instagram to share this happy news. He posted a picture of hands of his newborn a captioned it, “Two little handsand Two little feetnow our family is complete. We welcomed our two little bundles of warmth and joy Ssahir and Saishaa into our lives on 7.10.2017 which is a very special day. ❤️❤️😘😘🤗🤗 #doublethetrouble #doublethefun #ourbabies @divy1721”Check this picture:Kinshuk Mahajan rose to fame with Star Plus show, ‘Bidaai – Sapna Babul Ka’, playing the role of ‘Rajvir Rajvansh’. He was recently seen in Colors TV’s hit show, ‘Naagin’. He also played the lead role in ‘Tere Sheher Mein’.Congratulations to Kinshuk Mahajan and Divya.