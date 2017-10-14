 CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Bidaai’ actor Kinshuk Mahajan blessed with TWINS
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Bidaai’ actor Kinshuk Mahajan blessed with TWINS

CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Bidaai’ actor Kinshuk Mahajan blessed with TWINS

TV actor Kinshuk Mahajan becomes proud father of twins.

By: || Updated: 14 Oct 2017 03:38 PM
CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Bidaai’ actor Kinshuk Mahajan blessed with TWINS

TV actor Kinshuk Mahajan with his wife Divya

New Delhi: This festive season it is raining happiness in Telly town. Day before yesterday we told you that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pooja Joshi delivered baby girl, then Somya Seth announced her pregnancy. Now the latest to join this bandwagon of happiness is TV actor Kinshuk Mahajan.

TV actor Kinshuk Mahajan has become proud father.Kinshuk Mahajan’s wife Divya has been blessed with twins. As per news in India forums, “Kinshuk's wife Divya delivered twins on 7th October in Delhi. The couple has named their bundle of joys Ssahir and Saishaa. The two have been married for the past five years.”

Kinshuk also took to Instagram to share this happy news. He posted a picture of hands of his newborn a captioned it, “Two little hands

and Two little feet

now our family is complete. We welcomed our two little bundles of warmth and joy Ssahir and Saishaa into our lives on 7.10.2017 which is a very special day. ❤️❤️😘😘🤗🤗 #doublethetrouble #doublethefun #ourbabies @divy1721”

Check this picture:











Why am I missing all the fun 😳why🤦‍♂️🙈


A post shared by Kinshuk Mahajan (@mahajankinshuk17) on










Love is most beautiful feeling ❤️😘

A post shared by Kinshuk Mahajan (@mahajankinshuk17) on






Love of my life n the sweetest person on this planet thanks for being there for me a very happy anniversary. 😘🎉


A post shared by Kinshuk Mahajan (@mahajankinshuk17) on










❤️❤️❤️ @divy1721

A post shared by Kinshuk Mahajan (@mahajankinshuk17) on







Kinshuk Mahajan rose to fame with Star Plus show, ‘Bidaai – Sapna Babul Ka’, playing the role of ‘Rajvir Rajvansh’. He was recently seen in Colors TV’s hit show, ‘Naagin’. He also played the lead role in ‘Tere Sheher Mein’.

Congratulations to Kinshuk Mahajan and Divya.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11‘WEEKEND KA VAAR’: Is Salman Khan going to GRILL Hina Khan?

trending now

INDIA
PAP relaxed for five more years from three states ...
INDIA
Save big on Infinix Note 4, Hot 4 Pro during Flipkart's ...
VIDEO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Patna, received warmly by ...