CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Bidaai’ actor Kinshuk Mahajan blessed with TWINS

TV actor Kinshuk Mahajan has become proud father.Kinshuk Mahajan’s wife Divya has been blessed with twins. As per news in India forums, “Kinshuk's wife Divya delivered twins on 7th October in Delhi. The couple has named their bundle of joys Ssahir and Saishaa. The two have been married for the past five years.”
Kinshuk also took to Instagram to share this happy news. He posted a picture of hands of his newborn a captioned it, “Two little hands
and Two little feet
now our family is complete. We welcomed our two little bundles of warmth and joy Ssahir and Saishaa into our lives on 7.10.2017 which is a very special day. ❤️❤️😘😘🤗🤗 #doublethetrouble #doublethefun #ourbabies @divy1721”
Kinshuk Mahajan rose to fame with Star Plus show, ‘Bidaai – Sapna Babul Ka’, playing the role of ‘Rajvir Rajvansh’. He was recently seen in Colors TV’s hit show, ‘Naagin’. He also played the lead role in ‘Tere Sheher Mein’.
Congratulations to Kinshuk Mahajan and Divya.