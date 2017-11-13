CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’ actress Shamin Mannan is getting MARRIED

TV actress Shamin Mannan who has acted in serials like, ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’, ‘Sanskaar – Dharohar Apno Ki’ is going to get married now. She is getting married to her boyfriend Atul Kumar on December 3rd. Their wedding will take place in Shamin’s hometown, Assam.
While talking to TOI, Shamin said, “Atul and I will leave together for Assam on the 30th. Since all my relatives are in Assam, all the functions will take place there. I have limited friends in Mumbai and I know they will attend my wedding."
She also added, “Atul and I are friends before being a couple. Marriage seems like a formality, as we already feel like soulmates. Both of us don't understand the concept of 'giving each other space'. Even during the shoot, I would be in touch with him through text messages. So, there has never been a distance between us. Atul is the only boyfriend I have had and I am all set to marry him. It's a wonderful feeling."
Shamin and Atul are in relationship from last eight years. By profession, Atul owns a VFX studio.
Check out some pictures of Shamin Mannan:
"Ocean air, Salty hair, Not a care, Take me there." #throwback#takemethere #vitaminsea #beachbabe #waterbaby #missing #love #instagood #instaholidays #tbt
"Stars are not small or gentle. They are writhing and dying and burning. They are not here to be pretty. I am trying to learn from them"- Caitlyn Siehl #bnw #blackandwhite #poetry #picoftheday #beachbody #beach #instagood #shaminmannan #mood #wordsofinstagram #cooleffects #oldworldcharm #photography #actorslife #actor #model #fitgirls #fitness
Abhi na jao chod ke ye dil abhi bhara nahi. #kindamood #instagood #oldhindisongs #love #indianwear #saari #hot #actors #photoshoot #makeup @kalpesh_joshi #hair @salmasayyed47 #photographer @ajnartstudio #styledby @bsudeshnaa photoshoot coordinated by @dharmishthadagia
Tnx to my team Photographer: @ajnartstudio Photoshoot coordinated by @dharmishthadagia Photography Assistant: @komalpedkar Stylist: @bsudeshnaa Make-up Artist: @Kalpesh_joshi Hair Stylist: @salmasayyed47 Costumes: @sonalikapradhan @bsudeshnaa Behind the Scenes: @rohankantak PR & Social Media: @dharmishthasdiary #instagood #photooftheday #tbt #photoshoot #hot #fitness #fashion #model #summer #me #instadaily #instamood #photography #webstagram #sea #beach #instagramhub #pretty #work #gym #beauty #motivation #potd #new #workout #bestoftheday #girlswithtattoos #fashion #nature #igers
Congratulations Shamin Mannan and Atul Kumar.