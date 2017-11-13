CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’ actress Shamin Mannan is getting MARRIED







: Few days ago we told you about ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actor Sangram Singh got engaged in a private affair and will get married soon. Also TV stars like Bharti Singh and Aashka Goradia will get married in December. Now, a new TV actress is going to walk down the aisle and she is, Shamin Mannan.TV actress Shamin Mannan who has acted in serials like, ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’, ‘Sanskaar – Dharohar Apno Ki’ is going to get married now. She is getting married to her boyfriend Atul Kumar on December 3. Their wedding will take place in Shamin’s hometown, Assam.While talking to TOI, Shamin said, “Atul and I will leave together for Assam on the 30th. Since all my relatives are in Assam, all the functions will take place there. I have limited friends in Mumbai and I know they will attend my wedding."She also added, “Atul and I are friends before being a couple. Marriage seems like a formality, as we already feel like soulmates. Both of us don't understand the concept of 'giving each other space'. Even during the shoot, I would be in touch with him through text messages. So, there has never been a distance between us. Atul is the only boyfriend I have had and I am all set to marry him. It's a wonderful feeling."Shamin and Atul are in relationship from last eight years. By profession, Atul owns a VFX studio.Check out some pictures of Shamin Mannan:Congratulations Shamin Mannan and Atul Kumar.