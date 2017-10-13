 CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Ashoka Samrat’ actress Somya Seth is PREGNANT
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Ashoka Samrat’ actress Somya Seth is PREGNANT

CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Ashoka Samrat’ actress Somya Seth is PREGNANT

TV actress Somya Seth, who is known for her role in Star Plus show 'Navya' is pregnant.

By: || Updated: 13 Oct 2017 04:35 PM
CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Ashoka Samrat’ actress Somya Seth is PREGNANT

TV actress Somya Seth got married in January

New Delhi: It is happiness all over in the Telly town. TV actresses Malini Kapoor and Disha Vakani are pregnant and are excited to embrace motherhood. Well, another TV actress to join this bandwagon is Somya Seth.

Yes! Somya Seth is pregnant with first child after getting married to her boyfriend Arun Kapoor. Somya and Arun got married this year in January and now are all set to start a new family.

While sharing this happy news on Instagram, Somya posted a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump. Wearing floral gown, actress looked ecstatic and gorgeous. After Somya posted the picture, the wishes started to flow in.

Check out this picture of Somya Seth flaunting her baby bump:



❤️❤️🥂🦋🤰🏻


A post shared by Somya (@somyaseth) on






Somya made a special space for herself in audience’s heart with her versatile performance in Star Plus’s Navya and Life OK’s Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

Check out few pictures of Somya Seth with her husband Arun Kapoor.





#Husband 💕

A post shared by Somya (@somyaseth) on











It's like a fairytale!! #YouJustHaveToBelieve

A post shared by Somya (@somyaseth) on






Let My Love Be Greater Than My Ego !! #prayerFromTheHeart


A post shared by Somya (@somyaseth) on










Ak: Kissiyan lellun??💕🤣#NotoriousHusband

A post shared by Somya (@somyaseth) on






🏖🌊


A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀🎥 teamDream@freQuincy.com (@theboyak) on










HAPPY BDAY lil Bruh || C3 || #wavegang || #SNL #CYN

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀🎥 teamDream@freQuincy.com (@theboyak) on




Congratulations to Somya Seth and Arun Kapoor.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Salman never promised my return on 'Bigg Boss': Priyank Sharma

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: WHAAATTT! Puneesh Sharma is MARRIED!
INDIA
Case may go to SC in appeal by either ...
INDIA
Nanded: Congress wins 73 of 81 seats in civic polls; Ashok ...