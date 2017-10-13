CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Ashoka Samrat’ actress Somya Seth is PREGNANT

Yes! Somya Seth is pregnant with first child after getting married to her boyfriend Arun Kapoor. Somya and Arun got married this year in January and now are all set to start a new family.
While sharing this happy news on Instagram, Somya posted a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump. Wearing floral gown, actress looked ecstatic and gorgeous. After Somya posted the picture, the wishes started to flow in.
Check out this picture of Somya Seth flaunting her baby bump:
Somya made a special space for herself in audience’s heart with her versatile performance in Star Plus’s Navya and Life OK’s Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.
Check out few pictures of Somya Seth with her husband Arun Kapoor.
#Husband 💕
A post shared by Somya (@somyaseth) on
It's like a fairytale!! #YouJustHaveToBelieve
A post shared by Somya (@somyaseth) on
Ak: Kissiyan lellun??💕🤣#NotoriousHusband
A post shared by Somya (@somyaseth) on
HAPPY BDAY lil Bruh || C3 || #wavegang || #SNL #CYN
A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀🎥 teamDream@freQuincy.com (@theboyak) on
Congratulations to Somya Seth and Arun Kapoor.