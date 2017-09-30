 CONGRATULATIONS! Anika and Shivaay finally get MARRIED
CONGRATULATIONS! Anika and Shivaay finally get MARRIED

ABP News Web Desk | 30 Sep 2017 12:36 PM
Star Plus show Ishqbaaz’s ardent fans were in for a treat when their favorite Jodi ‘Shivaay Singh Oberoi’ and ‘Anika’ got married finally. (Image Courtesy - Instagram)

In the show, Shivaay and Anika had to face a lot of problems to get married. (Image Courtesy - Instagram)

Anika made a beautiful bride in lavender and golden dress teamed up with red-golden jewellery. (Image Courtesy - Instagram)

Our handsome groom, Nakuul Mehta aka Shivaay is wearing black kurta pajama teamed up with copper colored jacket. (Image Courtesy - Instagram)

Well, Omkara Singh Oberoi aka Om and Rudra Singh Oberoi too wore the same outfit as Shivaay. (Image Courtesy - Instagram)

Anika’s Kanyadan is done by Rudra and Omkara. (Image Courtesy - Instagram)

Shivaay makes her wear the mangalsutra and then puts sindoor in her hairline. (Image Courtesy - Instagram)

Well, finally! Our cute Shivaay- Anika are now officially husband and wife in Ishqbaaz. (Image Courtesy - Instagram)

Congratulations to Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta). (Image Courtesy - Instagram)

