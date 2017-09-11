CONGRATULATIONS! Anas Rashid gets MARRIED

: Popular TV actor Anas Rashid is finally a married man and is on cloud nine right now. Actor got married to Heena Iqbal on 9September with Muslim traditions. Ceremony took place in Anas’ hometown in Punjab, Malerkotla on 9September.Earlier in an interview with Indianexpress.com, he expressed “Everyone is really excited at home and we are all geared up with the preparation. Since the entire family is here, we planned to tie the knot in Malerkotla, and when we move to Mumbai, will organize a party there.”Anas was wearing off- white sherwani while Heena wore a pink, green and blue heavily brocaded sharara with a pink veil.Check out the pictures:After marriage, while talking to TOI, Anas said, “I feel content and complete. During the wedding Heena's friends asked me how it feels to be married in real life after tying the knot on screen. I said I had the liberty to take a break whenever I was tired in reel life, but in real life, there is no action or cut (laughs)."Anas Rashid rose to fame with Star Plus TV show ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, playing the role of Sooraj Raathi.Congratulations to Anas and Heena.