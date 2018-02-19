CONGRATS! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar are getting MARRIED in 7 days

Popular TV couple Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are all set to get hitched. Isn’t that a good news for all the ‘Shoaika’ fans?
As per news in Spotboye.com, “The much loved Nach Baliye jodi Shoaib and Dipika are tying knot on the 26th of this month, almost a week from today. The wedding ceremony is expected to take place as per Muslim rituals.”
The source of the portal also revealed that it will be a nikah ceremony, which is going to take place in Bhopal. Celebrations will begin on 25th February.
Portal further reported, “The duo wants to keep it a hush-hush affair, hence only family members and a handful of other people from the television industry are invited for the ceremony.”
Check out some pictures of Shoaib and Dipika:
Mai bolti rehti hun... aur ye hain ki haste rehte hain 😊 #dodilmilrahehain #traintravel
Saari duniya ki cheezein ek taraf!! Tera saath aur Chai ek taraf!!! 😍😍😍😗😗 #tealovers #love #togetherness #shoaika
This year has been special to me in many ways!!! But this mastered all the happy moments!!! Thank you @shoaib2087 for giving my life's most precious memory!! Ive never felt so special and so loved ever before!!! And i know this is just the begining..... I love you...and i always will... ❤❤❤❤ #byebye2017 #happiness #blessed #love #thankful
Dipika and Shoaib rose to fame with Colors TV show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, in which Dipika played the role ‘Simar’ and Shoaib was ‘Prem’ in the show.
Couple met of the sets of this shows and after dating for 4 years, they are finally ready to take the vows.