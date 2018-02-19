 CONGRATS! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar are getting MARRIED in 7 days
Get ready for another Big fat TV wedding!

New Delhi: After Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiya and Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble, another Nach Baliye 8 jodi is going to take the plunge.

Popular TV couple Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are all set to get hitched. Isn’t that a good news for all the ‘Shoaika’ fans?

As per news in Spotboye.com, “The much loved Nach Baliye jodi Shoaib and Dipika are tying knot on the 26th of this month, almost a week from today. The wedding ceremony is expected to take place as per Muslim rituals.”

The source of the portal also revealed that it will be a nikah ceremony, which is going to take place in Bhopal. Celebrations will begin on 25th February.

Portal further reported, “The duo wants to keep it a hush-hush affair, hence only family members and a handful of other people from the television industry are invited for the ceremony.”

Check out some pictures of Shoaib and Dipika:



Dipika and Shoaib rose to fame with Colors TV show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, in which Dipika played the role ‘Simar’ and Shoaib was ‘Prem’ in the show.

Couple met of the sets of this shows and after dating for 4 years, they are finally ready to take the vows.

