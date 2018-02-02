CONGRATS! ‘Saraswatichandra’ actor Gautam Rode to get MARRIED in two days

: Wedding season has officially begun in TV industry. Last week, 'Siya Ke Ram' actor Danish Akhtar got married to his longtime girlfriend Nadia Sheikh. Now it is popular TV actor Gautam Rode, who is all set to take nuptial vows with girlfriend and TV actress Pankhuri Awasthy.Few months earlier, Gautam confirmed about his engagement with the actress.Now as per source of Bollywoodlife.com, “TV hunk Gautam Rode is getting married to his girlfriend Pankhuri Awasthy on Feb 4 and 5 and the wedding preparations are on in full swing. The wedding will happen in Delhi which is the hometown of Gautam and Pankhuri.”Earlier while talking to the portal, Gautam had revealed that he is looking for the wedding dates as per the convenience of his near and dear ones.TV actor Gautam Rode rose to fame with Sony Entertainment Television show ‘Suryaputra Karn’. He later on did popular shows like ‘Saraswatichandra’ and ‘Mahakumbh’. On the other hand, Pankhuri started her career in TV industry with TV show ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’. She also played the lead role in ‘Razia Sultan’. She was recently seen in Star Plus’ ‘Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka’.Gautam and Pankhuri met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn and became friends. Soon their friendship turned into love and now they are all set to take the plunge.Congrats to Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy.