 CONGRATS! Karam Rajpal gets ENGAGED with Shivaleeka Oberoi
TV actor Karam Rajpal shared this happy news on his Instagram.

By: || Updated: 17 Jan 2018 01:21 PM
TV actor Karam Rajpal with girlfriend Shivaleeka Oberoi

New Delhi: Once again it is wedding season in TV industry. Few days ago we told you that ‘Siya Ke Ram’ actor Danish Akhtar is soon getting married and now it another actor who is going to walk down the aisle.

Popular TV actor Karam Rajpal who played the role of main lead in Star Plus' hit show 'Mere Angne Mein' has got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Shivaleeka Oberoi in a traditional roka ceremony! Karam shared the much-awaited good news of his engagement with his fans on social media!

Karam Rajpal is currently seen in Star Plus’ show ‘Naamkarann’ in negative character ‘Vidut’. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Karam wrote, “Duniya ne bahut ‘roka’, but no power in the world could stop me from making you mine, forever! 😁💑 💍#SealedTheDeal #ShivaleeKaram #RokaCeremony.”

Shivaleeka too shared the picture from ceremony and wrote, “Sealed with a kiss. 💋 #15thJan2018.”

Check out the pictures from their roka ceremony:








Karam has been dating Shivaleeka, an assistant film director with a production house, for more than a year now. The couple now plans to tie the knot in December 2018.

Congratulations to Karam Rajpal and Shivaleeka Oberoi.

First Published:
