CONGRATS! After a hush-hush marriage, Ravi Bhatia now becomes FATHER

I love my husband and I know he loves me. We're best friends. We're just lucky to have found each other. It takes a lot of work but I just feel very blessed that I found the right person. It's a very fortunate situation and not everyone has that..
Well, Jodha Akbar actor has now some good news for his fans. Ravi’s wife Yulida gave birth to a cute baby boy. As per news in Tellychakkar.com, “Ravi is already a father of six months old baby boy with his wife Yulida. Yes, we have confirmed news about, Ravi and Yulida being proud parents now. They have named their cute little boy, Urav. The duo is back to Mumbai with their toddler.”
Well, Congratulations to the Ravi Bhatia and Yulida on becoming parents. Ravi Bhatia is doing Indonesian shows from quite a time. He is one of those actors who don’t like to talk about his private life.
Earlier while confirming about his marriage, Ravi said, “Yes I got married last year and it was a private affair. My personal life is something which I don't like to talk about,"
Ravi Bhatia rose to fame with Zee TV’s historical show ‘Jodha Akbar’, which had Rajat Tokas and Paridhi Sharma in the lead role.