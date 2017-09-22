CONGRATS! After a hush-hush marriage, Ravi Bhatia now becomes FATHER







🤞🏼❤️

A post shared by Ravi Bhatia (@ravi.bhatia) on Aug 11, 2017 at 2:39am PDT













I love my husband and I know he loves me. We're best friends. We're just lucky to have found each other. It takes a lot of work but I just feel very blessed that I found the right person. It's a very fortunate situation and not everyone has that..



A post shared by Yulida Ravi Bhatia (@yulidabhatia) on May 25, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

A post shared by Yulida Ravi Bhatia (@yulidabhatia) on







👸❤️

A post shared by Ravi Bhatia (@ravi.bhatia) on May 21, 2017 at 7:23am PDT













Peace Begins with a smile 🙂



A post shared by Ravi Bhatia (@ravi.bhatia) on Sep 14, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

A post shared by Ravi Bhatia (@ravi.bhatia) on







Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind.. 💕

A post shared by Yulida Ravi Bhatia (@yulidabhatia) on May 16, 2017 at 6:46am PDT













My half,My friend,My enemy, My love, My everything ✌🏻💕



A post shared by Yulida Ravi Bhatia (@yulidabhatia) on May 1, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

A post shared by Yulida Ravi Bhatia (@yulidabhatia) on







Late post 😻 Pic by : @theabhisheknigam

A post shared by Yulida Ravi Bhatia (@yulidabhatia) on May 1, 2017 at 7:33pm PDT





: Few months ago, complete Telly town came to know about TV actor Ravi Bhatia’s secret marriage with an Indonesian air hostess, Yulida. It’s been a year since Ravi and Yulida are married.Well, Jodha Akbar actor has now some good news for his fans. Ravi’s wife Yulida gave birth to a cute baby boy. As per news in Tellychakkar.com, “Ravi is already a father of six months old baby boy with his wife Yulida. Yes, we have confirmed news about, Ravi and Yulida being proud parents now. They have named their cute little boy, Urav. The duo is back to Mumbai with their toddler.”Well, Congratulations to the Ravi Bhatia and Yulida on becoming parents. Ravi Bhatia is doing Indonesian shows from quite a time. He is one of those actors who don’t like to talk about his private life.Earlier while confirming about his marriage, Ravi said, “Yes I got married last year and it was a private affair. My personal life is something which I don't like to talk about,"Ravi Bhatia rose to fame with Zee TV’s historical show ‘Jodha Akbar’, which had Rajat Tokas and Paridhi Sharma in the lead role.