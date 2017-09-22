 CONGRATS! After a hush-hush marriage, Ravi Bhatia now becomes FATHER
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • CONGRATS! After a hush-hush marriage, Ravi Bhatia now becomes FATHER

CONGRATS! After a hush-hush marriage, Ravi Bhatia now becomes FATHER

Jodha Akbar actor is now embracing fatherhood.

By: || Updated: 22 Sep 2017 12:33 PM
CONGRATS! After a hush-hush marriage, Ravi Bhatia now becomes FATHER
New Delhi: Few months ago, complete Telly town came to know about TV actor Ravi Bhatia’s secret marriage with an Indonesian air hostess, Yulida. It’s been a year since Ravi and Yulida are married.



🤞🏼❤️


A post shared by Ravi Bhatia (@ravi.bhatia) on











Well, Jodha Akbar actor has now some good news for his fans. Ravi’s wife Yulida gave birth to a cute baby boy. As per news in Tellychakkar.com, “Ravi is already a father of six months old baby boy with his wife Yulida. Yes, we have confirmed news about, Ravi and Yulida being proud parents now. They have named their cute little boy, Urav. The duo is back to Mumbai with their toddler.”



👸❤️


A post shared by Ravi Bhatia (@ravi.bhatia) on










Peace Begins with a smile 🙂

A post shared by Ravi Bhatia (@ravi.bhatia) on






Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind.. 💕


A post shared by Yulida Ravi Bhatia (@yulidabhatia) on










My half,My friend,My enemy, My love, My everything ✌🏻💕

A post shared by Yulida Ravi Bhatia (@yulidabhatia) on






Late post 😻 Pic by : @theabhisheknigam


A post shared by Yulida Ravi Bhatia (@yulidabhatia) on






Well, Congratulations to the Ravi Bhatia and Yulida on becoming parents. Ravi Bhatia is doing Indonesian shows from quite a time. He is one of those actors who don’t like to talk about his private life.

Earlier while confirming about his marriage, Ravi said, “Yes I got married last year and it was a private affair. My personal life is something which I don't like to talk about,"

Ravi Bhatia rose to fame with Zee TV’s historical show ‘Jodha Akbar’, which had Rajat Tokas and Paridhi Sharma in the lead role.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Tv actresses share ideas to look stylish this Navratri!

trending now

INDIA
PM Narendra Modi To Visit His Parliamentary Constituency Of ...
AUTO
Maruti Vitara Brezza Long Term Review
INDIA
Sachin, Akshay among celebs to be part of PM's ...