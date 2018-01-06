 CONGRATS! Actor Donald Glover welcomes SECOND BABY
CONGRATS! Actor Donald Glover welcomes SECOND BABY

TV actor Donald Glover announces arrival of his new-born-baby.

By: || Updated: 06 Jan 2018 04:57 PM
actor and rapper Donald Glover with girlfriend Michelle

Los Angeles: Actor Donald Glover says his girlfriend Michelle has given birth to their second child.

Glover confirmed the news on Friday, but didn't share details of the newborn child, reports eonline.com.

"(Michelle's) great. She's good. Baby's born, so she's happier now," Glover said.



Donald with Samuel L. Jackson


Asked how fatherhood had changed him, Glover replied: "It hasn't. I think my partner, she takes all the hard stuff to be honest. That's not even b******t... I haven't really had to change anything."

Glover announced his girlfriend's second pregnancy at the 69th annual Prmetime Emmy Awards in September last year.

He and Michelle also have a boy named Legend.

