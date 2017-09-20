 CONFIRMED! Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is going OFF AIR
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • CONFIRMED! Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is going OFF AIR

CONFIRMED! Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is going OFF AIR

Sad news for all Barun Sobti fans.

By: || Updated: 20 Sep 2017 01:01 PM
CONFIRMED! Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is going OFF AIR
New Delhi: Few weeks ago we told you that Star Plus’ Barun Sobti (Advay Singh Raizada) and Shivani Tomar (Chandni) starrer show ‘Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3’ is going off air. At that time Producer of the show Gul Khan denied the rumours.









But now, Producer has herself announced that ‘Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3’ is going off air. Gul Khan took to Instagram and wrote, “Sad but true IPK to end on 6th October. Thanks to entire cast and crew who worked day and night on it and thanks to fans who supported us. I wish luck and lots of Love to our entire team. Hopefully we will connect again soon.”

IPKND 1

IPKND 2

IPKND 3

Well, this says it all. Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is going off air.

At the start, show had to face backlash as ardent fans wanted to see Sanaya Irani with Barun Sobti instead of Shivani Tomar. Makers thought that this was just for some time but fans stayed firm on their stand.

‘Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon’ was a huge hit starring Sanaya Irani as Khushi and Barun Sobti as Arnav Singh Raizada.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Kapil Sharma is back from REHAB but will 'The Kapil Sharma Show' come back?

trending now

INDIA
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of indulging in ‘politics ...
MOVIES
Did Bipasha Basu Call John Abraham An Assh*le?
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Two CONFIRMED CONTESTANT for the show revealed!