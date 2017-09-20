CONFIRMED! Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is going OFF AIR







: Few weeks ago we told you that Star Plus’ Barun Sobti (Advay Singh Raizada) and Shivani Tomar (Chandni) starrer show ‘Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3’ is going off air. At that time Producer of the show Gul Khan denied the rumours.But now, Producer has herself announced that ‘Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3’ is going off air. Gul Khan took to Instagram and wrote, “Sad but true IPK to end on 6October. Thanks to entire cast and crew who worked day and night on it and thanks to fans who supported us. I wish luck and lots of Love to our entire team. Hopefully we will connect again soon.”Well, this says it all. Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is going off air.At the start, show had to face backlash as ardent fans wanted to see Sanaya Irani with Barun Sobti instead of Shivani Tomar. Makers thought that this was just for some time but fans stayed firm on their stand.‘Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon’ was a huge hit starring Sanaya Irani as Khushi and Barun Sobti as Arnav Singh Raizada.