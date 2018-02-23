 Complaint filed against singer Papon for 'inappropriately kissing a minor girl'
Complaint filed against singer Papon for "inappropriately kissing a minor girl"

The alleged incident came to light after Papon's Facebook video went viral across different platforms of social media.

Updated: 23 Feb 2018 12:40 PM
New Delhi: In a shocking news, famous singer and reality show judge Papon has been accused of molesting a minor girl.

Runa Bhuyan who is a Supreme Court advocate has  filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights against the singer for inappropriately kissing a minor girl.

Singer Papon is a judge in the singing reality show of &TV , The Voice India Kids season 2, and the said girl who the singer allegedly manhandled , is a participant in the show.

The singer had uploaded a video on his Facebook page where he could be seen having fun on Holi occasion with the contestants. In the same video he was seen applying colours on the face of the said girl and inappropriately kissing her. The video went viral across diffeernt platforms of social media and caught attebtion of Bhuyan.



Ruma Bhuyan has written in the complaint, " I am shocked to see the behaviour of the said singer Angarg Papon Mahanta towards a minor girl, where he is seen to be applying colours on a mionr girl and inappropreiately kissing the said girl. On seeing the video I am seriously concerrned about the safety and security of minor girls participating in reality shows across India."
Runa Bhuyan has requested the child rights body to initiate an inquiry against the singer  and to punish the accused under the sections of POCSO Act.

