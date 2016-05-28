Comedy Nights LIVE: Sohail Khan to replace Mika Singh !

Bollywood playback singer Mika's appearence on Kapil Sharma's show didn’t go down well with Colors channel.Earlier ABP LIVE had reported that Colors had sent a legal notice to Mika after he appeared in Kapil Sharma's show, citing breach of contract but now latest reports suggest that the channel has decided to replace him by a well-known Bollywood face.Any guesses, who is he?Well, if reports are to be believed, Bollywood actor Sohail Khan might replace Mika Singh in Krushna Abhishek's 'Comedy Nights LIVE'.Leading daily TOI quoted a source saying, "He, as well as the industry knows the fallout between the channel Colors and Kapil, who moved to Sony, thereafter. By going on the show on the rival channel, Mika has added fuel to the fire. It is doubtful that they will let his transgression pass because if they do, other artistes will also start flaunting rules."Recently, Krushna Abhishek also expressed his disappointment over Mika for his appearance on the rival show.Mika Singh shot an episode for the Sony Entertainment Television show along with West Indies star cricketer Chris Gayle and singer Kanika Kapoor.Keeping competition aside, the Bollywood singer Mika Singh, lauded comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, calling his TV show “The Kapil Sharma Show” the ‘best’.“You all know that I am Kapil’s brother. I am a big fan of his show and his timing as well. I have met him after a long time because three-four songs of mine have been launched. And the best way to promote the songs is through the best show — ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’,” Mika said.When asked about how he decided to come to a ‘rival’ show, Mika said: “Shows keep going on.”He said: “But our bond has been there for the past 10 years. He loves Daler paaji (Mehndi) and I love him… It is good that both shows are working. Paaji’s show is going number one, I’ve come on his show; what could be bigger than that.”