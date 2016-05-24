Colors sends legal notice to Mika, asked him to leave 'Comedy Nights LIVE'?

: The fight between The Kapil Sharma show and Krushna Abhishek’s ‘Comedy Nights LIVE’ is turning murkier by every passing day. Recently Mika Singh who is a part of ‘Comedy Nights Live’ shot an episode for the Sony Entertainment Television show along with West Indies star cricketer Chris Gayle and singer Kanika Kapoor.This didn't go down well with Colors and consequently, the channel has slapped a legal notice to the ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ singer . Not only this, the makers of ‘Comedy Nights Live’ have reportedly asked Mika to leave the showThe report states that the channel has even sent a legal notice to Mika and the producers of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Also, the makers of 'Comedy Nights Live' have reportedly asked Mika to leave the show.Keeping competition aside, the Bollywood singer Mika Singh, lauded comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, calling his TV show “The Kapil Sharma Show” the ‘best’.“You all know that I am Kapil’s brother. I am a big fan of his show and his timing as well. I have met him after a long time because three-four songs of mine have been launched. And the best way to promote the songs is through the best show — ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’,” Mika said.When asked about how he decided to come to a ‘rival’ show, Mika said: “Shows keep going on.”He said: “But our bond has been there for the past 10 years. He loves Daler paaji (Mehndi) and I love him… It is good that both shows are working. Paaji’s show is going number one, I’ve come on his show; what could be bigger than that.”