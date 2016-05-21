Chris Gayle shakes a leg on Kapil Sharma's show

West Indies star cricketer Chris Gayle will be seen singing as well as dancing on comedian Kapil Sharma's comedy show “The Kapil Sharma Show”.Gayle shot for the episode of the Sony Entertainment Television show on Friday night along with popular Bollywood singers Mika Singh and Kanika Kapoor.“The trio had a blast on the set. While everyone knows Gayle's love for dancing on the field, he showed off his moves on stage as he grooved with the cast on various Bollywood songs,” said a source from the set.“He also did Bhangra. Apart from that, he also sang songs and played cricket,” the source added.Kapil took to Twitter on Saturday to introduce his “mad friend”.Alongside a photograph of himself with Gayle, Kapil wrote: “Meet my new mad friend Chris Gayle 'Six Machine'. But couldn't face my bowling in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.”Gayle is currently seen as the opener of Indian Premier League's (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore.Cricketers like Wasim Akram and Dwayne Bravo had also appeared on “The Kapil Sharma Show”.