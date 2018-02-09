OMG ! These TV celebrities are ADDICTED .. to chocolates !

Mumbai: After Rose Day and Propose Day, the first two days to mark Valentine Week, now it is time to celebrate the third day of this love fill week and here is Chocolate Day. On this day you can spread happiness giving chocolate to your near and dear ones. After all everyone enjoys chocolates. Here we bring you details and confessions from your favourite stars about how madly they are in love with chocolates.

Kunal Jaisingh: Chocolates are the first luxury. It has so many things wrapped up in it. Deliciousness in the moment, childhood memories, and that grin-inducing feeling of getting a reward for being good. They become the first crush of anyone. I feel.

Anuj Sachdev: I might die of scarcity of chocolates one day if compared to food, that's how much I love chocolates. I love dark chocolates as for some reason I feel they are healthy for skin too, so no guilt.

Ribbhu Mehra: I have a sweet tooth so its really difficult for me to stay away from chocolates. My love for white chocolate is on another level. I will be honest by saying that Milky bar is my weakness, I eat atleast 2 to 3 in one go to get satisfied (lol).

Shubhangi Atre: I love chocolates be it Cadbury, Cake or other forms. Me and my family make sure to enjoy it after meals. As I personally feel chocolate are not cheating! After a salty meal, you need a little bit of sweet. This is living, not cheating.

Tejasswi Prakash: I'm attracted to anything is good if it's made of chocolate. Most of us have fond memories of it from our childhood. Whether it was our homemade or a memorable chocolate birthday cake, food has a way of transporting us back to the past.

Mahika Sharma: I love chocolates, and I love ice creams. I constantly have to check myself and say, I've already had it. I've always got a sweet tooth. I have chocolate hidden in places that nobody knows about. Also I enjoy more the gifted ones.