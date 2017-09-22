CAN’T DIGEST! Salman Khan is getting 22 CRORES for BIGG BOSS 11

But wait till you hear this! Salman Khan is getting a hefty paycheck for hosting Bigg Boss 11. Makers wanted to retain Salman Khan since he is hosting the show since season 4.
As per news in Tellychakkar.com, “Salman Khan is apparently getting 11 crore per episode. That means the superstar will be taking 22 crores just for a week. Last season the channel paid Salman around 8 crores for every episode. Now, it doesn’t come as a surprise if the Kick star is taking a humongous amount back home.”
Well, this makes Salman Khan the highest paid host on TV. His shoot will of 15 weeks and actor has made time for the show despite of having hectic movie schedule.
On a related note, Bigg Boss 11 theme is ‘Padosi’ and this time we will see TV actors like Niti Taylor, Nikitin Dheer, Cezzane Khan, Pearl V Puri and Abrar Zahoor.
Well, apart from these, we may also see Nandish Sandhu, Nia Sharma, Anuj Saxena, Ayaz Ahmed and Gauri Sharma in the show.