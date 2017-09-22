CAN’T DIGEST! Salman Khan is getting 22 CRORES for BIGG BOSS 11







Yeh Hai #BiggBoss11, Padosi Bajaane Aa Rahe Hai Barah ! #BB11

A post shared by SALMAN KHAN (@beingsalmankhanteam) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:44am PDT











#BiggBoss ke ghar mein neighbour? Ye kya hai naya chakkar? #BB11 Coming Soon @BeingSalmanKhan @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Sep 4, 2017 at 12:23am PDT













Adding more fizz to your festive season! @BiggBoss with @beingsalmankhan . Presented by @feelthefizz , Powered by @oppomobileindia @ColorsTV



A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

: Here is some interesting scoop about the Bollywood actor and host of Colors TV’s most controversial show Bigg Boss 11. Few days ago there was news that Amitabh Bachchan is getting 3 Crore per episode for hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati. Well, this made Big B the highest paid host on TV.But wait till you hear this! Salman Khan is getting a hefty paycheck for hosting Bigg Boss 11. Makers wanted to retain Salman Khan since he is hosting the show since season 4.As per news in Tellychakkar.com, “Salman Khan is apparently getting 11 crore per episode. That means the superstar will be taking 22 crores just for a week. Last season the channel paid Salman around 8 crores for every episode. Now, it doesn’t come as a surprise if the Kick star is taking a humongous amount back home.”Well, this makes Salman Khan the highest paid host on TV. His shoot will of 15 weeks and actor has made time for the show despite of having hectic movie schedule.On a related note, Bigg Boss 11 theme is ‘Padosi’ and this time we will see TV actors like Niti Taylor, Nikitin Dheer, Cezzane Khan, Pearl V Puri and Abrar Zahoor.Well, apart from these, we may also see Nandish Sandhu, Nia Sharma, Anuj Saxena, Ayaz Ahmed and Gauri Sharma in the show.