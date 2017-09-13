CAN’T BE MORE HAPPY! Hina Khan is BACK with new TV serial

Yes! You read that right. Hina Khan aka ‘Akshara’ is all set for her comeback in Rashmi Sharma’s next show.
According to tellybuzz, ‘’Hina has been approached to play the lead role of a ‘Tawaif’ in Rashmi Sharma's next. Rashmi Sharma Production is known for making unconventional shows like 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' and 'Desh Ki Beti Nandini' and is all set to make a new show for Colors on the life of a Tawaif.’’
Currently, Hina is showcasing her bold and daring side on the Colors TV show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’. And until now she has performed brilliantly well. This actress seems to be an adventurer when it comes to performing tasks. Ever imagined the innocent ‘Bahu’ Akshara revealing her dauntless side?
Well, now she will be seen in a new avatar. Are you excited to see Hina Khan in this role?
