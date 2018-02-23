BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: Six UNFORGETTABLE roles of Karan Singh Grover

3

Karan played Asad Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai . This was his first serious role after playing lover boy in previous shows. Before that he also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The number of fanpages dedicated to Qubool Hai on facebook is proof of the show’s popularity. Zoya-Asad is till date one of the most iconic jodi of TV. Image- Instagram (Laiba Khan)