 Bipasha Basu-KSG get some 'mad love' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Bipasha Basu-KSG get some 'mad love' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Bipasha Basu-KSG get some 'mad love' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

By: || Updated: 30 May 2016 01:00 PM
Bipasha Basu-KSG get some 'mad love' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
New Delhi: The newlyweds, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, recently got their funny bone tickled when they appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show.'

The 37-year-old actress took to her Twitter page to post a picture of her and hubby KSG having a gala time at the show, writing "thank you @KapilSharmaK9 @preeti_simoes n d entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show 4 d mad love today! Was crazy fun", alongside.

https://twitter.com/bipsluvurself/status/736649637646323712

 

Her ' Alone' co-star and husband also tweeted a photo from the sets and thanked Sony TV for "a great time."

Notably, it is the lovebirds' first public appearance after wedding.

The ' Raaz 3' actress married Grover on April 30 this year, after dating him for almost a year. (ANI)

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Naagin actress Puja Sharma to ENTER Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak

trending now

VIDEO
Congress releases list of 10 Rajya Sabha nominees
INDIA
Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to appear before Thane police on ...
INDIA
Why tens of thousands of Maharashtra's farmers are protesting ...