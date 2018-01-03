BIGG BOSS: SHOCKING ! Former contestant Maheck Chahal's BATHTUB SCENE leaked online!

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss contestant Maheck Chahal is unhappy with her bathtub video which has been leaked online.Maheck says the scene is from her forthcoming movie "Nirdosh", which has been co-directed by Pradeep Rangwani and Subroto Paul. The film also features Arbaaz Khan and Manjari Phadnis."I was taken aback when a friend of mine bought this clip to my notice since this was shot for a particular scene for ‘Nirdosh'. I bought the same to the notice of my directors Pradeep and Subroto, who are now looking into the matter," Maheck said in a statement."We had shot the scene with minimal people on sets and are trying to get our hands on the ones who leaked it. Being an actor, it's the first time I have ever shot a sensual scene. I don't know how to put my anger and anguish into words," she added."Nirdosh", a murder mystery, is slated for a release on January 19.Previously, Maheck has featured in superstar Salman Khan starrer "Wanted" and has even participated in television show "Bigg Boss" season 5.