Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde's mother REQUESTS housemates NOT to ABUSE her

contestant Shilpa Shinde's mother entered the house where she congratulates everyone for playing really well. She tells that she is very happy that housemates call Shilpa 'Maa (mother)' and she is very happy about giving her so much respect by the housemates.But, She also complains to the housemates for abusing Shilpa. She says please do not abuse Shilpa, if she ever did mistake i apologies for that.She tells everyone that if you call her 'Maa' then respect it. Because a mother has highest respect, more than god.Atmosphere gets emotional that leaves Shilpa, Puneesh, Vikas and Hiten in tears.After Bigg Boss orders 'Release', all housemates meet Shilpa's mother except Arshi Khan who sits separately. Shilpa and her mother hug each-other while Shilpa starts crying.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.