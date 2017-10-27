Bigg Boss Season 11 Written Update Day 25

Bigg Boss applauds both the teams for performing well in the luxury budget task. And, asks to choose members to send in jail who did not perform the task well. Contestants choose Pooja because they had to lose the game as she went inside.Bigg Boss gives special power to house captain Hina Khan that she can send any two contestants to the jail citing the reason. Hina takes Akash and Arshi's name and Pooja, Akash. Arshi were sent to the jail.(Hina Khan in Bigg Boss Season 11/Image- Twitter @BiggBoss)Bigg Boss announces change in captaincy procedure this time. After completion of task, Hina Khan was called in Adalat chaired by Sapna who was appointed by Bigg Boss. Any contestant can ask Hina about how she performed as a captain.(Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss Season 11/Image- Twitter @BiggBoss)Akash, Arshi, Puneesh complaint against Hina for being liar and her behaviour problem. Bigg Boss makes sapna judge and gives her power to decide whether Sapna would be in the race of captain or not. Sapna decides that she cannot claim this time for captaincy citing others should also have the chance.(Sapna Chaudhary in Bigg Boss Season 11/Image- Twitter @BiggBoss)Hiten endorses Bigg Boss announcement that even after performing good in Luxury budget task, housemates won't be having anything as a result of completing the task because many of the housemates broke the rules.But, gives them a chance to get their luxury budget back if, Dhinchak Pooja makes a viral song on all housemates. Pooja can take help from other housemats in the jail; Arshi and Akash. But, if she fails to make the song, they will have nothing in luxury budget. Akash helps Pooja with lyrics and they are seen making the rap on housemates.On the day 26, at 2:30 am Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra were seen indulged in romantic talks. Puneesh was asking Goodnight kiss from Bandgi while she was complaining him why didn't he touch her hair like he used to earlier. Puneesh then comes close and starts touching her and both get cosy with each-other.(Bigg Boss 11 contestants Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra having romance/Image- Voot)For more Bigg Boss updates, stay tuned with us!