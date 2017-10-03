BIGG BOSS DAY 1 Episode: Drama and fights begin in the house

: Day 1 in the house of Bigg Boss has been nothing less than a drama and action packed film. The fight scene starts when once again Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta come face to face again discussing the old issue about their show ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’.Shilpa Shinde infuriates Vikas Gupta by asking him whether she left the show or she was kicked out. Vikas says that now Shilpa has started drama here as she didn’t have any chance out of the house. Shilpa Shinde creates more drama and tells Vikas Gupta that he is here because of her.Later on, Arshi Khan says that Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afiridi is her ‘mehboob’ and she respects him a lot.On the day 1, Zubair Khan is seen flirting with Arshi Khan. After sometime, Zubair cracks an adult joke on the dining table which offends Sapna Chaudhary as she didn’t like Zubair’s language.Instead of saying sorry, Zubair indulges into an argument with Sapna. But Sapna leaves the place the goes to her bed. Hina Khan then tries to console Sapna by saying that joke was not meant for and if she feels she is not comfortable sitting and listening to that kind of language she should just walk away. Sapna agrees to what Hina says. Just in this time, Puneesh gets into a massive fight with Zubair.Contestants are then interrupted when lights are turned on in the house. Padosis are then told that there is only gas in the complete house, so they will have to order the food from contestants. Not just this, only Luv Tyagi can talk on the phone to housemates.Housemates then get a call from ‘Padosi Luv Tyagi’ asking food, water and spoons for 6 people.After getting food, Padosis realize that they haven’t got the spoons. Luv calls again and this time Vikas picks up. In his usual tone, Luv says that who will remember you have to send the spoons also. Vikas gets hyper and asks Luv to behave and talk properly.Later on in bedroom, Hina tells Zubair very politely to control his language.On the first day, padosis get the first task. All the 4 padosis are given a situation where they become relatives of recently died person MP Siddiqui, who happens to be a rich business man.At the end of the day, Bigg Boss sends cake for Hina Khan and Benafsha Soonawalla to ring in their birthday.