Bigg Boss contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy wants people to explore Odisha

Sabyasachi is going to promote tourism of Odisha.

Updated: 07 Feb 2018 08:22 PM
New Delhi: Former "Bigg Boss 11" contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy wishes to promote the culture, handlooms, food and tourism of Odisha.

"I want to use the fame that I earned after participating in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' for a great cause. I want to promote my state. I wish Indians to explore the state," Satpathy said in a statement.

"Odisha is a great land. People here work hard to make the best costumes. The food here is healthy and tasty at the same time," he added.




















Satpathy will promote handloom work from his state at a fashion week, which will soon be held here.

Sabyasachi was introduced as 'Padosi' Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 but later on entered the main house with Luv Tyagi, Lucinda Nicholas and Mehjabi.

