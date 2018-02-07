Bigg Boss contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy wants people to explore Odisha

"I want to use the fame that I earned after participating in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' for a great cause. I want to promote my state. I wish Indians to explore the state," Satpathy said in a statement.
"Odisha is a great land. People here work hard to make the best costumes. The food here is healthy and tasty at the same time," he added.
There is always a fighter with in YOU ! NEVER GIVE UP... FIGHT BACK... know the real hero in you 💞💖
"Ek Muthi chawal ki bhoook thi mujhe.. Khuda ne bori bhar anaaj dediya. Us ek muthi se pet bharlun mera.. Utna hi kaafi hai aaj zinda rehne keliye." Thank you 🙏💞 #god #bb11 #colors #viacom #endemol #parentsnfamily #fansfollowers #peoplewholoveme
Satpathy will promote handloom work from his state at a fashion week, which will soon be held here.
Sabyasachi was introduced as 'Padosi' Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 but later on entered the main house with Luv Tyagi, Lucinda Nicholas and Mehjabi.