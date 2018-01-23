 Bigg Boss contestant Elli Avram is DATING Hardik Pandya?
Another Bollywood-Cricket Love story?

By: || Updated: 23 Jan 2018 09:35 AM
Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Elli Avram

New Delhi: TV and Bollywood actress Elli Avram is known for her stint in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 7. She is currently seen in Star Plus’ comedy show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ as a host.

Well, it is Elli’s personal life which is making headlines. As per various media reports, Elli is dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

It is being said that Hardik and Elli are getting closer day by day. Their first meeting was on a shoot and after that their bond got stronger over few casual meetings.

As per report in Spotboye.com, “Hardik and Elli first met on the sets of an ad shoot, where numbers were exchanged.Within no time the two were hanging out with each other’s friends and going out on casual movie and dinner dates. Hardik’s brother Krunal’s wedding, all eyes were on the lovebirds. Some pictures featuring the two went viral on social media and sparked rumours of another Cricket-meets-Bollywood love story.”

Check out some of pictures of Hardik Pandya and Elli Avram:

Elli Avram has done TV shows like, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ and ‘The Voice India’. She has also acted in Bollywood films like, ‘Mickey Virus’, ‘Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon’, ‘Naam Shabana’ and ‘Poster Boys’.

First Published:
