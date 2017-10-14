BIGG BOSS 11‘WEEKEND KA VAAR’: Is Salman Khan going to GRILL Hina Khan?

It is day 13 in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 and with that it is that time of the week when all the contestants are super excited and nervous. The reason of their excitement is host of the show Salman Khan and nervous ones are the nominated contestants.On the last ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ Salman Khan grilled Zubair Khan and kicked Priyank Sharma out of the house. He also grilled Arshi Khan and Hina Khan. This time too Salman Khan is angry as we have seen in the recently released promo.As per speculations, it is being said that Salman Khan is once again going to grill Hina Khan for her behavior with Vikas and other contestants.Check out the promo of Weekend Ka Vaar:Apart from this, Salman Khan can also grill Arshi Khan for her comment of ‘Nachnewali’ on Sapna Choudhary in Bigg Boss 11 house.Apart from that, 5 contestants have been nominated this week and they are Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Sshivani Durgah, Sapna Choudhary and Jyoti Kumari.Who you think will get eliminated this week?