 Bigg Boss 11:Watch 'Raja-Rani Ki Kahaani' At Bigg Boss 'Palace' Tonight
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Bigg Boss 11:Watch 'Raja-Rani Ki Kahaani' At Bigg Boss 'Palace' Tonight

Bigg Boss 11:Watch 'Raja-Rani Ki Kahaani' At Bigg Boss 'Palace' Tonight

Hiten is made King of the 'Palace' while Arshi and Shilpa are made two Ranis of the 'Palace'. Rest of the housemates will be divided supporting either Arshi or Shilpa.

By: || Updated: 10 Oct 2017 02:02 PM
Bigg Boss 11:Watch 'Raja-Rani Ki Kahaani' At Bigg Boss 'Palace' Tonight

(Hiten becomes 'Raja' of the 'Palace'/Image- Twitter @ColorsTV)

New Delhi: Every day is a new day with different task in Bigg Boss house. Padosis give new task to the contestants named ‘Raja Rani Ki Kahani’

Hiten is made King of the 'Palace' while Arshi and Shilpa are made two Ranis of the 'Palace'. Rest of the housemates will be divided supporting either Arshi or Shilpa.

(Bigg Boss 'Palace'/Image- Twitter @ColorsTV) (Bigg Boss 'Palace'/Image- Twitter @ColorsTV)

Supporters of Ranis instructed to fill and make walls of the palace with the bricks provided them in garden area.

(Bigg Boss 'Palace'/Image- Twitter @ColorsTV) (Bigg Boss 'Palace'/Image- Twitter @ColorsTV)

Well! How can Bigg Boss be completed without fights? New fights among both Rani’s supporters started while making walls.

Check it out:

 



Excited for tonight’s show?

Stay tuned for more news and updates about Bigg Boss.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story CONGRATULATIONS! Bigg Boss contestant Aanchal Kumar is PREGNANT

trending now

INDIA
BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga To Distribute Firecrackers In Delhi, ...
INDIA
Take Off Your Italian Spectacles 'Shahzada': Amit Shah Attacks ...
TV
NAAMKARANN: Nalini Negi and Puru Chibber QUIT the show