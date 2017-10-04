BIGG BOSS 11: ‘Padosis’ WIN and Gharwale lose their LUXURY BUDGET

: Bigg Boss 11 Day 3, Gharwale lose task and luxury budget: On the day 3 of Bigg Boss 11, as we earlier told you that contestants get the luxury task and one of it they win.But now we have got news that contestants were given two tasks and they managed to win only one. The twist in both the tasks was to perform in the given time by ‘padosis’. The activity area was converted in Bigg Boss farm. The first task was to move catfishes from one box to another. Sshivani Durgah and Zubair Khan were performing the task.As per report in Business of Cinema, “They both managed to finish the task in time thereby winning the first round.”Now other task was to feed the donkey, which was performed by Bandagi Kalra, Akash Dadlani and Benafsha Soonawalla. But this time Gharwale failed and lost their task. The second task was won by ‘Padosis’.Well, this brings us to the question that will ‘gharwale’ get their luxury budget or ‘Padosis’ Luv Tyagi, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Lucinda Nicholas and Sabyasachi Satpathy will decide it?This time theme of the Bigg Boss is ‘Padosi’ and 18 contestants have been introduced. Out of them 4 are ‘padosis’, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Lucinda Nicholas and Luv Tyagi. The other contestants who are in main house are, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Benafsha Soonawalla, Sapna Choudhary, Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Bandagi Kalra, Sshivani Durgah, Zubair Khan, Jyoti Kumari, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan.