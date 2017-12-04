 BIGG BOSS 11NOMINATIONS: BAD NEWS for Shilpa Shinde
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde gets nominated along with Akash Dadlani.

Updated: 04 Dec 2017 05:42 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde

New Delhi: Ardent fans of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 are all set to witness another entertaining and drama filled week. Until now, we all are aware with the rituals of Bigg Boss 11.

It is Monday and Bigg Boss 11 contestants had their nominations task. In a huge twist, Bigg Boss gave a task to the housemates in which female contestants had to be the ‘Raaniyan’ of the house and male contestants will be their ‘sevaks’.  As we told you earlier, that during the task, Arshi Khan gets a chance to flirt with Hiten Tejwani.

Now according to the latest Bigg Boss updates, this week two contestants have been nominated and they are, Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani.

Well, it is bad news for Shilpa Shinde fans that she has got nominated this week. But we all know that she has got a huge fandom and will definitely get saved.







Does this mean that Akash Dadlani will get evicted this week?

Well, it is being speculated that Shilpa Shinde may go to secret room by the end of this week but nothing is confirmed yet.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

