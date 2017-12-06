Bigg Boss 11:Arshi Khan becomes NEW CAPTAIN of the house?

New drama will unfold in Bigg Boss 11 tonight as the housemates will gear up for the second round of captaincy task. In last night's episode, garden area of Bigg Boss house was converted into BB Daycare and every housemate had a doll with their names and respective prams.Housemates had to take care of their respective dolls and their prams and each time the buzzer is played, they had to park their pram in parking lot. Housemates who don't get parking for its pram, will be out of the task.Priyank is already out and has become 'Sanchalak' of the task. Well! There are reports that Arshi Khan has become the new captain of the house. According to the entertainment portal Busineesofcinema, Arshi is the new captain of the house.Who do you think will become the new captain of Bigg Boss house? Don't miss tonight's episode to get the answer.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.