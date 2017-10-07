BIGG BOSS 11: Zubair Khan goes on HUNGER STRIKE

: It is day 6 in Colors TV show, Bigg Boss 11 house. As we all know that ‘Friday Ka Faisla’ brought three contestants, Shilpa Shinde, Zubair Khan and Akash Dadlani in the Kaal Kothari aka Jail.Yesterday, during the night, Shilpa continued her mischievous behavior and sneaked out of jail just to irritate Vikas Gupta. Now we hear that Zubair Khan has started hunger strike.As per sources, Zubair has got very much frustrated with his stay in the jail with Shilpa Shinde and Akash. He has gone on hunger strike now, just to get out of the house. He is saying that he won’t eat until Bigg Boss addresses his problem.Well, he has not disclosed the reason why he is doing this and what is his demand.In today’s episode we will see host Salman Khan interacting with the Bigg Boss house contestants. But this time, he is going to do something very different as he said in the promo.Check out this video: