BIGG BOSS 11: Zubair Khan and Puneesh Sharma’s UGLY FIGHT on Day 1

: Earlier in the day we told you about the situation intensifying between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 on Day 1. Now we have got our hands on one video where we see Haseena Parker’s son-in-law Zubair Khan and Puneesh sharma’s ugly fight.Check out Shilpa and Vikas' fight:Fights starts when Puneesh calls Zubair ‘Tu’ and this infuriates him to the core. Zubair retorts saying that not even the big politicians have the guts to call him by ‘Tu’. Both come face to face and other housemates try to stop them. At the end of the video, Zubair is heard saying “Haath jod kar bheja hai channel vaalon ne k Zubair Khan kisi pe haath nai chodna.”Check out the complete video:Puneesh’s entry in the house was quite dramatic when in his AV he said that he is going to rule on the house and he like beautiful girls. He has little tiff at that time with Arshi Khan.Host of the show Salman Khan introduced the contestants on Sunday in the grand premiere. This time the theme of the show is ‘Padosi’ and the four ‘Padosis’ are, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Lucinda Nicholas and Luv Tyagi.This time there are total 18 contestants and they are, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawalla, Sapna Chaudhary, Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Bandagi Kalra, Sshivani Durgah, Zubair Khan and Jyoti Kumari and Arshi Khan.