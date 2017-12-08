 BIGG BOSS 11: ‘YEH HAI MOHABBATEIN’ actor Karan Patel to enter the stage on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: ‘YEH HAI MOHABBATEIN’ actor Karan Patel to enter the stage on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

BIGG BOSS 11: ‘YEH HAI MOHABBATEIN’ actor Karan Patel to enter the stage on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

Should Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan be worried?

By: || Updated: 08 Dec 2017 04:59 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: ‘YEH HAI MOHABBATEIN’ actor Karan Patel to enter the stage on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

Bigg Boss 11 host Salman Khan and TV actor Karan Patel

New Delhi: Makers of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 have planned a lot for the viewers on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ with Salman Khan. Few weeks ago, we saw TV actors like Sargun Mehta, Manu Punjabi as panelists on the show.

On this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, makers have roped in popular TV actor Karan Patel as panelist on the show. According to the source of Bollywoodlife.com, “Karan is going to be a part of Bigg Boss 11 in form of a guest. They may send him inside or make him a guest. As we know, he has been posting quite a bit on the show.”

Source of the portal further said, “He will be coming on Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar. He will go inside the house. We know that Karan is a huge supporter of Vikas Gupta and he has been trolling Hina Khan on social media. Obviously, Hina is not aware of it. But if he voices his opinions then the groups might further divide.”

It is going to be a hell of entertaining episode with Salman Khan, Karan Patel on the stage and grilling Bigg Boss contestants.

Karan Patel is currently seen in Star Plus show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' as Raman Bhalla.

This week’s luxury budget task was more of an emotional task where family members of Bigg Boss 11 contestants came in the house.

Check out some of the video:
























Hahaha @arshikhan😂😂😂 #arshikhan nd her dad is damn cute #biggboss11 #bb11

A post shared by ALISHKA🎀 (@aliyamalik25) on




Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: This is WHAT Hiten's wife Gauri SAID to Hina Khan

trending now

INDIA
'Neech' remark against PM: Cong suspends Aiyar from party's ...
VIDEO
BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao turns emotional in ABP ...
INDIA
Delhi SHOCKER: Woman beaten, 'paraded naked' for helping DCW ...