 BIGG BOSS 11: ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actor Aly Goni calls Shilpa Shinde ‘PSYCHO’
TV Industry is lashing out at Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde.

By: || Updated: 03 Nov 2017 09:05 PM
TV actor Aly Goni and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde

New Delhi: Two days ago everyone was praising Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde that she is one of the best contestants and will go in top 3. But things have changed drastically now.

Luxury Budget Task in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has once again brought Shilpa Shinde at loggerheads. Well, Vikas remained quiet for a time but recently Shilpa Shinde crossed her line, because of which Vikas Gupta tried to escape from the Bigg Boss house, not once but twice.

All the celebs and fans are on Vikas Gupta’s side and are supporting him by tweeting hashtag like ‘Staystrongvikas’.



Popular ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actor Aly Goni has lashed out at Shilpa Shinde for provoking and passing personal comments on Vikas Gupta.

Aly Goni took to twitter and wrote, “Shilpa shinde Such a psycho u r... vikas be strong bro 👍🏼”

Ex-Bigg Boss contestants like Suyyash Rai, Yuvika Chaudhary, Manu Punjabi, Kamya Punjabi too slammed Shilpa Shinde for her behavior with Vikas Gupta. Check out the tweets:




























On a related note, Puneesh Sharma is the new captain of the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

