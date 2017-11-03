BIGG BOSS 11: ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actor Aly Goni calls Shilpa Shinde ‘PSYCHO’



Shilpa shinde Such a psycho u r... vikas be strong bro 👍🏼



— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) November 2, 2017





That house does make you weak,but that house only can and wil make you the STRONGEST :) some wil understand you some wont 🤘🏻 @lostboy54 😘😘😘

— Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) November 3, 2017



KARMA works at its BEST in that house #BigBoss you just be good @lostboy54 and let #MrKarma do the rest ;)

We all are with you #RabRaakha❤️



— Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) November 3, 2017





All Vikas’s fans... TRUST ME HE IS REALLLLYYY STRONG MUCH MORE THAN THIS...HE WILL COME BACK STRONG ❤️ wait n watch 😇 @lostboy54

— Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) November 3, 2017



Vikas u r a winner stay in the house @lostboy54 @ColorsTV

— Yuvika Choudhary (@yuvikachoudhary) November 2, 2017



Shud hv listened 2 HINA & chosen amongst d 12

Top EARNER goes 2Jail🙄

SHILPA is going OVERBOARD & made PERSONAL comnt @BeingSalmanKhan#BB11

— Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) November 2, 2017



What I am shocked at is that, why is absolutely no 1 sitting Shilpa down n explaining to her that torturing some 1 is wrong!!It's not a task



— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 3, 2017



: Two days ago everyone was praising Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde that she is one of the best contestants and will go in top 3. But things have changed drastically now.Luxury Budget Task in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has once again brought Shilpa Shinde at loggerheads. Well, Vikas remained quiet for a time but recently Shilpa Shinde crossed her line, because of which Vikas Gupta tried to escape from the Bigg Boss house, not once but twice.All the celebs and fans are on Vikas Gupta’s side and are supporting him by tweeting hashtag like ‘Staystrongvikas’.Popular ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actor Aly Goni has lashed out at Shilpa Shinde for provoking and passing personal comments on Vikas Gupta.Aly Goni took to twitter and wrote, “Shilpa shinde Such a psycho u r... vikas be strong bro 👍🏼”Check out this tweet:Ex-Bigg Boss contestants like Suyyash Rai, Yuvika Chaudhary, Manu Punjabi, Kamya Punjabi too slammed Shilpa Shinde for her behavior with Vikas Gupta. Check out the tweets:On a related note, Puneesh Sharma is the new captain of the Bigg Boss 11 house.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.