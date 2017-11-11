BIGG BOSS 11: World CHAMPION Geeta Phogat supports HINA KHAN







: It is Saturday and host of Bigg Boss show Salman Khan is all ready to grill contestants for the drama they have done in the entire week. Fight of Akash Dadlani and Benafsha Soonawalla, cancellation of luxury budget task and winning amount going from 50 Lakhs to zero.As we told you earlier that in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 in double eviction, Mehjabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satpathy got evicted.Many of the TV celebs have slammed Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan for her behavior in the house. Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan lashed out at Hina for many reasons and many times. But Hina Khan this time has got a big support from gold medal champion wrestler and Khatron Ke Khiladi Geeta Phogat.Geeta Phogat showed her support for Hina Khan with a tweet. She wrote on Twitter, “विरोध उसी का होता हैं, जिसका कोई वजूद होता हैं । stay strong @eyehinakhan”Check out this tweet:Also while talking to TOI, Geeta said, “Hina is a good friend and I am watching Bigg Boss daily. She is doing very well for herself in the house. She is a strong and a confident girl. She is handling herself very well in the house. She does tend to get emotional very fast at times, like she used to during our Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot, when things went out of place, but she is really one strong woman."Well, there is no doubt that Hina Khan is playing the game good but now most of the housemates are against her.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.