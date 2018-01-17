 BIGG BOSS 11 WINNER Shilpa Shinde’s this DANCE video is going VIRAL
After Winning Bigg Boss, Shilpa Shinde dances like nobody is watching!

Updated: 17 Jan 2018 12:09 PM
Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde will be seen this weekend in Colors TV show ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’ with Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma. But apart from that, Shilpa has no plans of getting back to TV shows again.

Fans of Shilpa Shinde are now curious to know every detail of about what she is doing and where she is now. Actress made her first public appearance in a press conference arranged by Producer Rashmi Sharma for project ‘MUM 48’.

Shilpa Shinde was seen rocking the dance floor in the after party of that press conference. Check out these videos and pictures:



#shilpashinde #shilpa #bb11 #biggboss11 #biggboss #colorstv


A post shared by Trending Topic (@trendingtopi) on













#shilpashinde & #rashmi set the stage on fire party


A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpashindeee) on










this is party time #shilpashindefans #bb #shilpashinde #colors #shinee

A post shared by shilpa shinde ???? (@shilpa_shinde_official_) on






Celebration Begins ???? Her Dancing Steps are Lit ❤️????

A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpashiinde) on











Inside the party now its party time????????#shilpashinde#shilpashindefans#weloveshilpashinde

A post shared by shilpashinde (@shilpashinde_officials) on




According to news, MUM 48 is in alignment to the 'beti padhao beti bachao' tagline where not only will the women be empowered but also be given a chance to groom themselves and become a role model and fulfill the dreams that they've always had.

Shilpa Shinde started her TV career with Star Plus show ‘Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai’. She rose to fame with Zee TV serial, ‘Maayka’ and &TV show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’.

