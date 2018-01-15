 Bigg Boss 11 WINNER Shilpa Shinde gives this SAD NEWS to fans
Fans of Shilpa Shinde may not like this!

Mumbai: Popular television actress Shilpa Shinde, winner of "Bigg Boss Season 11", says that after the "bad experience" she had with "Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain", she does not want to act in television serials any more.

Often, winning the reality television show has translated to plum offers in the television space for celebrities. But Shilpa says after "whatever happened" during the "Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai" -- in which she essayed Angoori bhabhi -- she does not want to work on small screen.

"I would rather explore the medium of films than television. After working for so many years, the way few people of the industry (referring to the producers of 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai') treated me, I am disheartened. I do not wish to work in the TV industry anymore," Shilpa told IANS over phone.



In 2016, the actress left the show "Bhabhi Ji..." due to issues with the producers. She also reportedly filed a complaint of sexual harassment against producer Sanjay Kohli.

"It is tough for an actress to raise her voice on sexual harassment because the chances are they will question your character, they will ruin your career and they will defeat you in the power game. So one has to be very strong to fight against these white collar mafias," said the actress, who had even won an Indian Telly Award for her comical performance as Angoori bhabhi.

Having started her career in 1999, Shilpa grabbed eyeballs with a daily soap "Bhabhi". She acted in shows like "Sanjeevani", "Maayka", "Chidiya Ghar", "Lapataganj" and more.

