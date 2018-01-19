Bigg Boss 11 WINNER Shilpa Shinde AGAIN BASHES Hina Khan

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is over but the contestants and winner of the reality show are still making headlines with their statements.After coming out and winning the show, Shilpa Shinde has openly said that she was targeted in the house. Not just this, she also said that Hina Khan treated her like servant in the house.Now in another interview with Spotboye.com, Shilpa Shinde has again slammed Hina Khan. Shilpa was asked that if she is planning to celebrate her Bigg Boss 11 victory and invite the contestants of the show. You won’t believe what she said!Shilpa replied, “I don't want to meet Hina but if I ever see her, I will definitely say 'Hello' or 'Hi' to her. Bas utna hi. Cordial main hamesha rahungi unske saath, lekin isse jyaada nahin. If I throw a party or have a get-together, I am not going to call her,"She further said, “Let me settle down a bit and then I shall talk to my brother and chalk out the programme. I think I'll be calling every other Bigg Boss 11 contestant.”Well, everyone will be invited in that party but not Hina Khan. We fail to understand why Shilpa is so hard on Hina Khan as the show is over.