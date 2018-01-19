 Bigg Boss 11 WINNER Shilpa Shinde AGAIN BASHES Hina Khan
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Bigg Boss 11 WINNER Shilpa Shinde AGAIN BASHES Hina Khan

Bigg Boss 11 WINNER Shilpa Shinde AGAIN BASHES Hina Khan

Fight is still on between Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan.

By: || Updated: 19 Jan 2018 03:26 PM
Bigg Boss 11 WINNER Shilpa Shinde AGAIN BASHES Hina Khan
New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is over but the contestants and winner of the reality show are still making headlines with their statements.

After coming out and winning the show, Shilpa Shinde has openly said that she was targeted in the house. Not just this, she also said that Hina Khan treated her like servant in the house.

Now in another interview with Spotboye.com, Shilpa Shinde has again slammed Hina Khan. Shilpa was asked that if she is planning to celebrate her Bigg Boss 11 victory and invite the contestants of the show. You won’t believe what she said!

Shilpa replied, “I don't want to meet Hina but if I ever see her, I will definitely say 'Hello' or 'Hi' to her. Bas utna hi. Cordial main hamesha rahungi unske saath, lekin isse jyaada nahin. If I throw a party or have a get-together, I am not going to call her,"








Our Queen During An Live Event Earlier Today 💫😍

A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpashiinde) on











Kaisi Lag Rahi ha Hamari Queen Big Boss ki Dadi ki Aankh ke Sath ❤️😍😂

A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpashiinde) on















She further said, “Let me settle down a bit and then I shall talk to my brother and chalk out the programme. I think I'll be calling every other Bigg Boss 11 contestant.”

Well, everyone will be invited in that party but not Hina Khan. We fail to understand why Shilpa is so hard on Hina Khan as the show is over.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story ‘Shakti’ actress Roshni Sahota in RELATIONSHIP with actor Kuldeep Singh?

trending now

INDIA
Jammu: 2 civilians killed, 3 injured in heavy shelling by Pakistan
INDIA
Fate of 20 AAP MLAs hangs in balance; all eyes ...
VIDEO
VHP raises question on Pravin Togadia's credibility